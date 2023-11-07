Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos contracts: updates on every player in the 2023 full-time squad and signings for 2024

There have been major changes since Leeds Rhinos began this year with a 36-man full-time squad.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Feb 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT

At least 11 of those will not be with the club in 2024 and six new signings have been confirmed. Here’s a full list of Rhinos’ contracted players at the start of the season, their current situation and details of recruits announced for next term.

Rhinos’ number one was announced as a York Knights player in a surprise move on November 6, having been released from the final year of his contract at Leeds.

1. Richie Myler

Rhinos’ number one was announced as a York Knights player in a surprise move on November 6, having been released from the final year of his contract at Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger joined Rhinos last season on a two-year contract. A new one-year deal was announced on September 7, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2024.

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger joined Rhinos last season on a two-year contract. A new one-year deal was announced on September 7, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2024. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

3. Harry Newman

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh last December on an initial two-year deal which was extended in July until the end of the 2027 season. He failed to return to the club after being granted paternity leave in Australia, was officially released by Leeds on October 4 and has now signed a four-year contract with Salford.

4. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh last December on an initial two-year deal which was extended in July until the end of the 2027 season. He failed to return to the club after being granted paternity leave in Australia, was officially released by Leeds on October 4 and has now signed a four-year contract with Salford. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Handley at Leeds until the end of 2026.

5. Ash Handley

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Handley at Leeds until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding

The stand-off was contracted until the end of this season, but joined Castleford Tigers on August 3 in a loan move until the end of the campaign. He said in November he is heading home to Australia.

6. Blake Austin

The stand-off was contracted until the end of this season, but joined Castleford Tigers on August 3 in a loan move until the end of the campaign. He said in November he is heading home to Australia. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

