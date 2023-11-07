There have been major changes since Leeds Rhinos began this year with a 36-man full-time squad.
At least 11 of those will not be with the club in 2024 and six new signings have been confirmed. Here’s a full list of Rhinos’ contracted players at the start of the season, their current situation and details of recruits announced for next term.
1. Richie Myler
Rhinos’ number one was announced as a York Knights player in a surprise move on November 6, having been released from the final year of his contract at Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding
2. David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger joined Rhinos last season on a two-year contract. A new one-year deal was announced on September 7, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2024. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Harry Newman
Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Nene Macdonald
The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh last December on an initial two-year deal which was extended in July until the end of the 2027 season. He failed to return to the club after being granted paternity leave in Australia, was officially released by Leeds on October 4 and has now signed a four-year contract with Salford. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos
5. Ash Handley
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Handley at Leeds until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Blake Austin
The stand-off was contracted until the end of this season, but joined Castleford Tigers on August 3 in a loan move until the end of the campaign. He said in November he is heading home to Australia. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com