Leeds Rhinos contracts: the nine players who could leave at the end of 2025

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
There has been a huge turnover of players at Leeds Rhinos in the past couple of seasons and that could continue next year.

Nine of the senior squad will be entering the final year of their contract when Betfred Super League kicks off in February. That includes seven who had a top-20 squad number in 2024, so sporting director Ian Blease, who is in charge of recruitment and retention, is facing a busy campaign and he – and the players – have big decisions to make.

Rival clubs aren’t allowed to approach players until May 1 in the final year of their contract, but after that they are effectively on the open market. Rhinos begin pre-season later this month. Here’s who will be out of contract at the end of the forthcoming campaign.

1. Leeds Rhinos contracts

The 29-year-old Australian half-back signed a two-year deal when he joined Rhinos from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2024 season.

2. Matt Frawley

The 29-year-old Australian half-back signed a two-year deal when he joined Rhinos from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2024 season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Twice Rhinos’ player of the year, the Polish-born prop - who turned 26 yesterday (Friday) - made his debut in 2017 and signed his current deal in December, 2021.

3. Mikolaj Oledzki

Twice Rhinos’ player of the year, the Polish-born prop - who turned 26 yesterday (Friday) - made his debut in 2017 and signed his current deal in December, 2021. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Like Oledzki, the 23-year-old front-rower, who made his debut in 2018, signed a long-term contract in December, 2021. He spent much of this year sidelined because of concussion.

4. Tom Holroyd

Like Oledzki, the 23-year-old front-rower, who made his debut in 2018, signed a long-term contract in December, 2021. He spent much of this year sidelined because of concussion. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Ireland international second-rower, 27, joined Rhinos from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season on a two-year contract. That was extended for two seasons in September, 2023.

5. James Bentley

The Ireland international second-rower, 27, joined Rhinos from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season on a two-year contract. That was extended for two seasons in September, 2023. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The 30-year-old former Samoa Test joined Leeds ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year deal. That was extended by 12 months in June last year.

6. Sam Lisone

The 30-year-old former Samoa Test joined Leeds ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year deal. That was extended by 12 months in June last year. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

