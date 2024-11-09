Leeds Rhinos contracts: the nine players who could leave at the end of 2025

Nine of the senior squad will be entering the final year of their contract when Betfred Super League kicks off in February. That includes seven who had a top-20 squad number in 2024, so sporting director Ian Blease, who is in charge of recruitment and retention, is facing a busy campaign and he – and the players – have big decisions to make.
Rival clubs aren’t allowed to approach players until May 1 in the final year of their contract, but after that they are effectively on the open market. Rhinos begin pre-season later this month. Here’s who will be out of contract at the end of the forthcoming campaign.
1. Leeds Rhinos contracts
Coach Brad Arthur - who is contracted until the end of 2025 - and sporting director Ian Blease face some big decisions with nine players entering the final season of their Leeds Rhinos deal. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Matt Frawley
The 29-year-old Australian half-back signed a two-year deal when he joined Rhinos from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2024 season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Mikolaj Oledzki
Twice Rhinos’ player of the year, the Polish-born prop - who turned 26 yesterday (Friday) - made his debut in 2017 and signed his current deal in December, 2021. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Tom Holroyd
Like Oledzki, the 23-year-old front-rower, who made his debut in 2018, signed a long-term contract in December, 2021. He spent much of this year sidelined because of concussion. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. James Bentley
The Ireland international second-rower, 27, joined Rhinos from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season on a two-year contract. That was extended for two seasons in September, 2023. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Sam Lisone
The 30-year-old former Samoa Test joined Leeds ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year deal. That was extended by 12 months in June last year. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
