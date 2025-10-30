Leeds Rhinos contracts: here's who is confirmed in 2026 squad & when existing deals end

By Peter Smith
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT
Leeds Rhinos will go into 2026 with a new-look squad and are facing some big decisions over the next 12 months.

Extended contracts were announced this week for star duo Lachie Miller and Ash Handley, but - as things stand - 13 players are preparing to enter the final year of their Leeds deal. Eight of the full-time squad have left the club since the 2025 campaign finished a month ago - three of whom were still under contract - and no new signings have been announced, though Australian hooker Danny Levi is understood to have agreed a move to Rhinos from Canberra Raiders. Here’s what we know about the contract status of all the senior players still at the club, along with details of those who have moved on since the start of last season.

Here's what we know so far.

1. Leeds Rhinos squad 2026

Here's what we know so far.

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year contract. On October 29 that was extended until the end of 2027.

2. Lachie Miller

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year contract. On October 29 that was extended until the end of 2027.

The former Parramatta Eels winger, who is recovering from a knee reconstruction and has yet to make his Leeds debut, is contracted until the end of 2027.

3. Maika Sivo

The former Parramatta Eels winger, who is recovering from a knee reconstruction and has yet to make his Leeds debut, is contracted until the end of 2027.

The England centre is contracted until the end of 2026, under a deal announced in February, 2024.

4. Harry Newman

The England centre is contracted until the end of 2026, under a deal announced in February, 2024.

A new contract was announced this week which will keep Leeds’ longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2029.

5. Ash Handley

A new contract was announced this week which will keep Leeds' longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2029.

The 37-year-old wing veteran is contracted until the end of next season, which will be his 20th in the professional game.

6. Ryan Hall

The 37-year-old wing veteran is contracted until the end of next season, which will be his 20th in the professional game.

