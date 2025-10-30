Leeds Rhinos contracts: here's who is confirmed in 2026 squad & when existing deals end

Extended contracts were announced this week for star duo Lachie Miller and Ash Handley, but - as things stand - 13 players are preparing to enter the final year of their Leeds deal. Eight of the full-time squad have left the club since the 2025 campaign finished a month ago - three of whom were still under contract - and no new signings have been announced, though Australian hooker Danny Levi is understood to have agreed a move to Rhinos from Canberra Raiders. Here’s what we know about the contract status of all the senior players still at the club, along with details of those who have moved on since the start of last season.