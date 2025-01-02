Forwards James McDonnell, James Bentley, Tom Holroyd and Kallum Watkins – who were all in the final year of their deal – have agreed new terms to remain at Rhinos next season. Veteran winger Ryan Hall is also staying on for at least one more campaign, but second-rower Morgan Gannon rejected an upgraded contract and will join New Zealand Warriors in 2026. That leaves three players – all on the overseas quota – whose future is yet to be officially decided. However, around half the existing full-time squad will enter the final year of their contract next season. Here’s how long every first team squad member has left on his current terms.