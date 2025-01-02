Leeds Rhinos contracts: here's how long every first team player has left on existing deal

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Most of the work is done, but there are still some contract issues for Leeds Rhinos to resolve ahead of the 2026 season.

Forwards James McDonnell, James Bentley, Tom Holroyd and Kallum Watkins – who were all in the final year of their deal – have agreed new terms to remain at Rhinos next season. Veteran winger Ryan Hall is also staying on for at least one more campaign, but second-rower Morgan Gannon rejected an upgraded contract and will join New Zealand Warriors in 2026. That leaves three players – all on the overseas quota – whose future is yet to be officially decided. However, around half the existing full-time squad will enter the final year of their contract next season. Here’s how long every first team squad member has left on his current terms.

Here's the contract situation of every player in Rhinos' full-time squad.

The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights ahead of last season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026.

The Fijian international winger signed a three-year contract, until the end of 2027, when he joined Leeds from Parramatta Eels last autumn.

A new contract was announced for the England centre in February last year. He will be at Leeds until at least the end of 2026.

A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, 2023, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player - now in his testimonial season - at the club until the end of 2026.

The 37-year-old rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR in pre-season. Announced as a one-year deal, the contract included an option for the 2026 campaign which was activated on June 3.

