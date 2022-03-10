Leeds Rhinos confirm new contract for England Knights star Morgan Gannon
TEENAGE STAR Morgan Gannon has hailed Leeds Rhinos as “all I ever wanted in a club” after his long-term contract was officially announced.
The Yorkshire Evening Post reported in January that Gannon had agreed a deal until the end of 2025 and that has now been confirmed by Rhinos.
Gannon made his debut last April and is ever-present in 2022, scoring a try against Wakefield Trinity last week in his 17th senior appearance.
“I am happy to be getting game time, getting plenty of minutes under my belt and learning every week,” Gannon said.
“That’s all I can really ask for, so I’m really happy.”
He insisted: “The last 18 months have been big for me.
“Leeds have given me that opportunity to play first-team rugby and be able to show what I can do.
“I am really grateful for that.
“The Rhinos have been everything I have always wanted in a club.
“They have given me the chance to play first team and I can’t thank them enough.”
Gannon is in the final year of studying for ‘A’ Levels, in maths, physics and business at Notre Dame in Leeds.
He said: “It has been a bit of a balancing act at times, but it has been a fairly smooth ride so far.
“My teachers have been great with setting work for me which has meant that I haven’t missed too much training.”
Coach Richard Agar described Gannon’s long-term deal as “great news” for Rhinos.
He said: “First and foremost, Morgan is an outstanding young man and a real credit to his family.
“On top of that he has a tremendous talent, which he has shown over the last 18 months. I am sure he will continue to progress over the coming years.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You’ll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you’ll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.