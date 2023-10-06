Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith provides pre-season injury update as Castleford Tigers men earn Test call-up
Rhinos finished the 2023 campaign with eight players on their casualty list, but one of them - Aidan Sezer - has left the club and the others are on the road to recovery.
“Justin Sangare had an operation on his ankle and he's almost back in full training,” Smith confirmed. “There's a couple of little ones getting checked out, but it's unlikely they'll be any serious surgeries.”
Smith revealed: “Richie Myler [foot] is back running, Max Simpson [who missed the entire season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury] is an ongoing thing and Luis Roberts [ankle] is back running. James Bentley is still going through his return-to-play protocol after his concussion.”
Cameron Smith, who missed the Betfred Super League round 27 win over Castleford Tigers two weeks ago, was expected to undergo a minor operation on his hip.
Tom Holroyd was also unavailable for the final game of the campaign, with a knee problem, but that was not thought to be long-term.
Rhinos’ other casualty was Leon Ruan, who suffered a dislocated elbow in the penultimate game of the season, at Catalans Dragons.
Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin has been named in Papua New Guinea’s squad for Tests against Cook Islands and Fiji in the Pacific Championships this month.
The squad also includes Nene Macdonald, who was released by Rhinos this week, alongside Castleford Tigers’ Liam Horne and 2024 recruit Nixon Putt. Castleford’s Jason Qareqare and Salford’s ex-Leeds prop King Vuniyayawa are in contention to feature for Fiji.