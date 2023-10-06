Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith provides pre-season injury update as Castleford Tigers men earn Test call-up

Boss Rohan Smith is confident Leeds Rhinos will have a near clean bill of health for the start of pre-season training next month.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rhinos finished the 2023 campaign with eight players on their casualty list, but one of them - Aidan Sezer - has left the club and the others are on the road to recovery.

“Justin Sangare had an operation on his ankle and he's almost back in full training,” Smith confirmed. “There's a couple of little ones getting checked out, but it's unlikely they'll be any serious surgeries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith revealed: “Richie Myler [foot] is back running, Max Simpson [who missed the entire season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury] is an ongoing thing and Luis Roberts [ankle] is back running. James Bentley is still going through his return-to-play protocol after his concussion.”

Most Popular
Justin Sangare is nearing fitness after suffering a foot injury against Leigh in August. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Justin Sangare is nearing fitness after suffering a foot injury against Leigh in August. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Justin Sangare is nearing fitness after suffering a foot injury against Leigh in August. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Cameron Smith, who missed the Betfred Super League round 27 win over Castleford Tigers two weeks ago, was expected to undergo a minor operation on his hip.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos contracts: details of every player in the 2023 full-time...

Tom Holroyd was also unavailable for the final game of the campaign, with a knee problem, but that was not thought to be long-term.

Rhinos’ other casualty was Leon Ruan, who suffered a dislocated elbow in the penultimate game of the season, at Catalans Dragons.

James Bentley was injured against Huddersfield at the end of August and is going through the sport's concussion protocols. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.James Bentley was injured against Huddersfield at the end of August and is going through the sport's concussion protocols. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
James Bentley was injured against Huddersfield at the end of August and is going through the sport's concussion protocols. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin has been named in Papua New Guinea’s squad for Tests against Cook Islands and Fiji in the Pacific Championships this month.

The squad also includes Nene Macdonald, who was released by Rhinos this week, alongside Castleford Tigers’ Liam Horne and 2024 recruit Nixon Putt. Castleford’s Jason Qareqare and Salford’s ex-Leeds prop King Vuniyayawa are in contention to feature for Fiji.

Related topics:Castleford TigersCameron SmithJames BentleyRhinos