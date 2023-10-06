Boss Rohan Smith is confident Leeds Rhinos will have a near clean bill of health for the start of pre-season training next month.

Rhinos finished the 2023 campaign with eight players on their casualty list, but one of them - Aidan Sezer - has left the club and the others are on the road to recovery.

“Justin Sangare had an operation on his ankle and he's almost back in full training,” Smith confirmed. “There's a couple of little ones getting checked out, but it's unlikely they'll be any serious surgeries.”

Smith revealed: “Richie Myler [foot] is back running, Max Simpson [who missed the entire season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury] is an ongoing thing and Luis Roberts [ankle] is back running. James Bentley is still going through his return-to-play protocol after his concussion.”

Justin Sangare is nearing fitness after suffering a foot injury against Leigh in August. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Cameron Smith, who missed the Betfred Super League round 27 win over Castleford Tigers two weeks ago, was expected to undergo a minor operation on his hip.

Tom Holroyd was also unavailable for the final game of the campaign, with a knee problem, but that was not thought to be long-term.

Rhinos’ other casualty was Leon Ruan, who suffered a dislocated elbow in the penultimate game of the season, at Catalans Dragons.

James Bentley was injured against Huddersfield at the end of August and is going through the sport's concussion protocols. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin has been named in Papua New Guinea’s squad for Tests against Cook Islands and Fiji in the Pacific Championships this month.