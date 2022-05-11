Myler has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury early in Rhinos’ opening game of the season, against Warrington Wolves, three months ago today.
Rohan Smith, who is preparing for his first match as Rhinos coach, confirmed: “Most likely he will be available for selection.
“He has trained well this week and had great energy and great vibe about him. Hopefully he gets through all good and he’s ready to go on Sunday.”
Ex-Wigan full-back/centre Hardaker rejoined Rhinos last month, but missed the game against Hull KR two weeks ago after collapsing in the street.
“He has had a very good progression over the last week or so, following the medical advice,” Smith said. “He got through a good session [on Tuesday] and needs to get through another [tomorrow] and have another assessment from the doctor and he could well be available for selection. If he is available, he will be selected.”
David Fusitu’a, Alex Mellor and Liam Sutcliffe could also come into contention and Smith added: “Some guys who are getting very close. They still need to get through [today’s] big session unscathed, but there’s certainly some who are likely to be available for selection.”