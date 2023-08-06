Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith 'proud' of effort v Leigh, comments on 'huge' moments, gives injury update

Rhinos led 6-4 at half-time, but were outscored by two tries to one in Leigh’s final game before next week’s Betfred Challenge Cup final.

Leeds remain four points outside the top-six, but dropped a place to ninth in Betfred Super League following their third successive defeat..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith reflected: “It was a good contest, a tough, physical game again. We were there or thereabouts.

Justin Sangare could be facing a long layoff with a foot injury suffered against Leigh. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“We got beaten in a couple of critical moments defensively, but I thought our defence overall was excellent against a very good attacking team.

“We had some position ourselves, but probably didn’t execute as well as we’d like at times. We had a lot of young kids playing and it will help them.”

The coach stressed: “I am really proud of the overall effort of our players today. Three or four were severely under the weather going into the game and they never hesitated to dig in. There’s plenty to learn out of that one, but also plenty to be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos had a touchdown, which could have led to an equalising conversion, ruled out by video official Liam Moore nine minutes from time, after referee Marcus Griffith indicated he felt Jarrod O’Connor had scored.

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd is tackled by Leigh's ex-Leeds forward Ava Seumanufagai. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I don’t spend too much time looking at those during the game, because there’s nothing I can do for them,” Smith said.

“Having been watching them on TV over the season, I think there’s been a lot of ones where if you put it to a panel, they might go the other way. I am not sure on that one, but it went up a try so most of them get given [as] a try.”

Leigh extended their lead to six points in the second half through a penalty after Luis Roberts appeared to be harshly punished for a high tackle.

Despite the result, coach Rohan Smith felt Rhinos' young players - including Luis Roberts, pictured - gained valuable experience against Leigh. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal, which edged Leigh two scores clear late on, followed a controversial knock-on ruling, after the referee initially appeared to signal six more tackles for Rhinos.

Smith said: “I thought both those were wrong decisions. But they are fine lines and you think over the course of the season all of those balance themselves out.

“But they were huge moments in the game. I only saw one replay of the Roberts tackle, but judging by the response of most of the players around it, that’s usually a fair gauge.

“They were big moments, but there were lots of big moments in the game that we had control of as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only six rounds remaining, Leeds’ hopes of featuring in the play-offs now look slim. Asked if that is now a big ask, Smith said: “I haven’t done the maths, but it certainly would be, I imagine.

“I think there’s plenty of twists and turns [to come], it’s just about getting one result and trying to get the next one.

“We have been there or thereabouts in so many of our games, as the for and against tells us, but it’s not quite good enough. It was very close to the game going the other way today as well.”

Prop Justin Sangare hobbled off in the second half and was in a protective boot after the game.

Smith revealed: “He has got a suspected torn plantar fascia - foot muscle, at the bottom of your foot.”