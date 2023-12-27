Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith pays tribute after tragic death of Canberra Raiders player Troy Dargan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Troy Dargan, 26, was on holiday in the Cook Islands when the tragedy happened. The Australian-born half-back made two NRL appearances with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2020 and had also been on the books of Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos. A Cook Islands international, he joined Canberra Raiders at the start of pre-season training last month after a spell with Manly Sea Eagles’ feeder club Blacktown Workers.
A gofundme page in support of his family has raised almost 65,000 Australian dollars. Speaking after Rhinos’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity, Smith said: “My thoughts are with everyone who coached Troy Dargan.
“A lot of his teammates are probably suffering a bit at the moment. He is one of the best young blokes I have ever come across in rugby league. My thoughts are with everyone back home, I am thinking of you.”
Smith worked with Dargan in his previous job, at Queensland Cup side North Devils. He added: “I had a couple of years with Troy when he was a [Brisbane] Broncos contracted player. He was allocated to play at Norths when I was coaching there. He’s a tremendous young bloke and well-liked in every club, as you can see from the tributes that have gone out to him.”
In a statement on Raiders’ website, Canberra chief executive Don Furner said: “We were looking forward to him having the opportunity to further his NRL career with our club. The news is also very sad for Troy’s current teammates and we will be offering support to any of them who need it at this time.”