Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has paid tribute to one of his former players who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Christmas Eve.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Troy Dargan, 26, was on holiday in the Cook Islands when the tragedy happened. The Australian-born half-back made two NRL appearances with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2020 and had also been on the books of Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos. A Cook Islands international, he joined Canberra Raiders at the start of pre-season training last month after a spell with Manly Sea Eagles’ feeder club Blacktown Workers.

A gofundme page in support of his family has raised almost 65,000 Australian dollars. Speaking after Rhinos’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity, Smith said: “My thoughts are with everyone who coached Troy Dargan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of his teammates are probably suffering a bit at the moment. He is one of the best young blokes I have ever come across in rugby league. My thoughts are with everyone back home, I am thinking of you.”

Smith worked with Dargan in his previous job, at Queensland Cup side North Devils. He added: “I had a couple of years with Troy when he was a [Brisbane] Broncos contracted player. He was allocated to play at Norths when I was coaching there. He’s a tremendous young bloke and well-liked in every club, as you can see from the tributes that have gone out to him.”