Rhinos will have to cope with furnace-like heat, as well as the absence of a host of senior players including both first-choice half-backs, four of the full-time squad’s five props and their captain and hooker.

For the second successive week, Smith was able to name only 20 players in his initial squad, one fewer than normal, but the boss is confident his patched-up 17 are good enough to get the job done.

On-loan Wakefield forward Yusuf Aydin will make his debut and Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters and James Donaldson - all second-rowers - have filled in at prop previously this season.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Jarrod O’Connor and Brad Dwyer could share number nine duties, but Smith is keeping Toulouse guessing as to who will be in the halves. Rookie hooker Corey Johnson played at stand-off in last week’s win over Castleford and Smith insisted: “We have got a very versatile squad, which is great in this situation.

“Richie Myler is capable of filling in the halves and Zak [Hardaker] can play full-back. We’ve got Jack Sinfield who has been training well and playing well in our lower grades and Liam Sutcliffe can play in the halves as well.”

The disruption in pivotal positions is far from ideal, but Smith added: “I’m not sure we’ve had the same spine twice since I’ve been here.

“It’s not something that bothers me too much, it is what it is. It is part of the game, it’s the team that’s the key rather than the spine.”

Richie Myler could be at full-back or in the halves against Toulouse. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Of tactics for the game, Smith said the aim is to make Toulouse do most of the work.

“Hold the ball, play the ball more than them is the best way to deal with the heat,” he noted.

Toulouse will climb off the bottom of Betfred Super League if they win and Smith admitted: “It’s big challenge.

“They are playing well, they are full of confidence, with everything to play for, at home in their conditions.

Kruise Leeming will miss a second successive game, but coach Rohan Smith isn't concerned by changes to Rhinos' spine. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“They are going to throw plenty at us, they play a good brand.