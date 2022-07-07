Walker returned to Rhinos’ initial squad last week for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in April, but was not selected for the 62-16 win at Hull.

He has now joined the Blaxck and Whites on loan until the end of this season and Smith stressed the arrangement is all about getting him time on the field after his long layoff.

“Jack has just gone on loan to get some games under his belt and to compete,” Smith said.

Jack Walker. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He’s a rugby player and he needs to be playing now he’s back available for selection.

“That’s where things are at for now.”

Since Walker's injury, Rhinos have signed Zak Hardaker following his release by Wigan Warriors and another full-back, Richie Myler, has returned from a long layoff.

Richie Myler played full-back when Rhinos won at Hull last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hull have a lengthy casualty list and Walker could make his debut in Sunday’s derby against Hull KR at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

FC have lost their last four games and slipped to sixth in Betfred Super League, three points ahead of Rhinos.

They are the team immediately in Leeds’ sights as Smith’s men chase a place in the play-offs and asked if he has any concerns over strengthening a rival, the coach said: “That’s a tricky one.

“It had to be player first, Jack needs to be playing so that decision overrode things.”