The front-rower has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Leeds’ pre-season win at Featherstone Rovers on January 16 and Agar confirmed both he and fellow forward Sam Walters, who damaged a shoulder against Bradford Bulls the following week, are “making good progress”.

The coach said: “Tommy is not too far away; I think he has set his sights on the St Helens game [on April 1]. He [will be] back running at full tilt very shortly, in the next week or so, and he is in good nick.

“He has looked after himself really well while he has been off. As a front-rower/middle-forward it will take a bit of time to get used to that grind and up and down, but he is in good shape.”

Tom Holroyd. Picture by Steve Riding.

Agar added: “I think Sam’s injury was a 10-12 week one and he is right on track, so he’s not going to be too far away.”

Prop Matt Prior will serve a one-game suspension tomorrow, but hooker Kruise Leeming, back-rower Cameron Smith and second-rower James Bentley are all back in the squad after bans.

Leeming will replace Corey Johnson, who made his first start for Leeds against Hull last week. Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O’Connor and Liam Tindall all retain their place in the initial 21, having not been selected for last week’s game.

Sam Walters has been sidelined since a pre-season game at Bradford in January. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

James Greenwood drops out from the Salford side which lost 26-16 at home to Hull KR last Friday.

Greg Burke is back in contention and Chris Atkin, Jack Wells, Josh Johnson and Rhys Williams are also vying for a call-up.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Tindall.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Taylor, Addy, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Wells, Johnson, Williams, Cross, Gerrard.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).

Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.