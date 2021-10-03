Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar pays tribute to departing duo

Both made their final appearance for Rhinos in last Friday’s Betfred Super League semi-final defeat at St Helens.

Lui, the Australian stand-off who joined Rhinos from Salford Red Devils in 2019, is retiring from elite level rugby league.

He will return to Queensland later this month and is set to begin a new role working with young people in Townsville.

Robert Lui in action during his final game for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens on Friday. Picture: Steve Riding.

“Rob Lui has had a truly wonderful career, playing at the highest level for a long time and he is a champion bloke as well,” Agar said.

“He was in tears [after the game].

“It all hit him straight away, as soon as he came off.

“He is such a popular guy in our club, even for the relatively short amount of time has been here.”

Konrad Hurrell thanks the fans after his final appearance for Leeds Rhinos at St Helens. Picture: Steve Riding.

Tongan international centre Hurrell joined Rhinos as a marquee signing from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2019 season.

He is expected to join St Helens and Agar said: “He has had a good impression on our club.

“He is going to a great club – leaving one and joining another.

“We wish him all the best and we’ll see him again next year.”

Rhinos had offered Hurrell a new contract, but on reduced terms.

“He is such a popular and engaging guy, he’s the type of guy we will miss, but unfortunately that’s the nature of professional sport and salary caps,” Agar said.

“These are decisions clubs and players have to make from time to time so unfortunately he will go, but he leaves with our best wishes.”

Luke Briscoe, who scored Rhinos’ final try against Saints is now out of contract and no new deal has been announced.

King Vuniyayawa – who is set to join Salford Red Devils – and Castleford Tigers recruit Alex Sutcliffe did not play.