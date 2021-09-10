Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar on ‘too strong’ Saints’ victory

Second best: Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler reacts during the heavy defeat by Saints. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Saints scored at almost a point per minute in the opening half an hour and Leeds were never in the game, despite a more competitive second period.

Agar admitted the reigning champions were “too big, too powerful and too strong”, describing it as an “ugly night, an ugly scoreboard and an ugly performance from us”.

He said: “St Helens always start massive on you and you’ve got to weather that storm, but we had no answer to it physically. It was a really difficult first half for us.

Seventh heaven: Alex Sutcliffe looks on as Morgan Knowles celebrates scoring St Helens' seventh try. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“The defensive effort was a lot better in the second half, but the game was well and truly gone by then.”

Rhinos will still finish in Betfred Super League’s top-six if they beat Hull KR next week and a draw could be enough to secure a place in the play-offs, if the East Yorkshire side lose to Castleford Tigers tonight.

“We’ve had some tough challenges all year and we’re not going to let a really tough 40 minutes derail us,” Agar pledged. “We’ve still got a lot to play for.