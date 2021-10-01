Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar looks to future after heavy St Helens defeat

Thanks: Leeds Rhinos full-back and try scorer Richie Myler applauds the fans after the play-off semi-final defeat against St Helens. Picture: Steve Riding

Rhinos’ season ended in a 36-8 defeat as the home side went through to next Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final against Catalans Dragons.

Agar said: “It will hurt, we weren’t good enough on the night – I thought it [the final score] was a fair reflection.

“We were beaten by the better team on the night, we didn’t execute and like we needed to or get to the levels we needed to get to.

“Some of that laid at our feet, but the relentless pressure they played at and the speed and power they played with played a part.

“They made it very difficult for us. Our start was nowhere near where it needed to be, but I thought we showed plenty of fight in there. “

Reflecting on the season as a whole, Agar paid tribute to the “fight and resilience” shown by his men in the face of a host of injuries, suspensions and Covid.