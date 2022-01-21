The former England academy hooker is set to feature against Bradford Bulls at Odsal tomorrow, along with prop Muizz Mustapha and back-rower Jarrod O’Connor.

If not required by Leeds, all three will begin the season on loan at Bradford, though there is a recall clause in case of injuries at their parent club.

Johnson is highly-rated by Leeds, but did not play in their previous warm-up matches against Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers and Agar revealed: “He has had a bit of a strange one; he kept rolling his ankle and it was something and nothing, but they found there was no stability in his ankle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor, left and Corey Johnson will join Sunday's opponents Bradford on loan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.

“Obviously he has had a lot of time off and away from us and he has jumped back into it, but it was fairly uncommon for someone to roll an ankle as much as he was.

“They found some deficiencies down that leg and in his calves, but on further investigation, he had basically got some disc issues in his lower back which were affecting his calves and ankles.

“He has had some injections and some treatment on his lower back and it has fixed everything up for him.

“He has had a spell off his feet, but he is back and I am really looking forward to seeing him play.”

Corey Johnson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Johnson made his Rhinos debut in their final game of 2019, but was released from his contract the following March, after announcing his retirement from the professional game.

He returned to the sport with community side Hunslet Club Parkside last May and Rhinos re-signed him two months later.

After a spell on loan at Championship club York City Knights, he was called into Leeds’ side for a Betfred Super League game at St Helens towards the end of the season.

“I have always had a rap on him as a player and a kid and think he is going to be a super player,” Agar added.

Richard Agar. Picture by Steve Riding.

“It will be good to get him back in the team and up and running.”

Of his line-up for tomorrow, Agar confirmed: “We will go with some experience in the pack and – apart from Liam and Wakka – a bit younger in our backs.

“It is probably a team fairly reminiscent of what we had in the second half against Featherstone last week, with obviously a couple of additions.

“I am excited to see us play – I thought in the second half last week we did some really good stuff. A little bit of inexperience on our right-edge hurt us a bit, but that’s all part of the learning process and journey for those guys.

“I have spoken to John [Kear, Bulls’ coach] and we know we’re going to get another good test.

“For the guys who have a chance of playing in round one – and there’s quite a few of them playing this week – it is a great opportunity to put their best foot forward and get some very valuable game time under their belt.”

The return of Johnson, Walker and Sutcliffe will leave only winger David Fusitu’a and prop Matt Prior without a pre-season appearance.

They are both in line to play against Hull and Agar stated: “If round one were in a couple of weeks, Tommy [Holroyd, who has an ankle injury] apart, everybody at this stage, touch wood, would be ready to go.”

The coach admitted he hopes injuries will no longer be the focus of attention before matches.

He said: “I am hoping those questions go away.

“I understand where they’re coming from, on the back of what happened last year, but it is a different squad, I am really happy with the way we’ve prepared and we are ticking on all right. There’s still plenty to get under our belts in the next three weeks, but we are all right.”