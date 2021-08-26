Zane Tetevano was sin-binned for the second successive game in the win at Wigan Warriors two days ago and Leeds were reduced to 11 men when Luke Briscoe followed him.

Rhinos have had two players - Tetevano and Bodene Thompson - sent-off this year and several others sin-binned and suspended.

Tetevano’s yellow card against Wigan was for a swinging arm and Agar reckons the fact his feet were off the ground made it seemed worse than it actually was.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Questioned after the game, he accepted the tackle probably was worth a penalty, but felt there was a question mark over whether a sin-binning was justified.

He also believed Luke Briscoe’s punishment, for not being square at marker, was debatable and pointed out no action was taken against Tetevano following his temporary dismissal against Huddersfield last week, for a late challenge.

Of that, Agar said: “We have asked for some clarification from the referees.

“The match review [panel] didn’t pull him up and they’ve been very keen on that this year.

“The referees agreed with us, he was plain and simply committed to the tackle and shouldn’t have been sin-binned.”

Agar added: “Is my players’ discipline concerning me - or other parts of how we are being refereed? A bit of both in some respects.

“You have to be very careful what you say, but it’s something we are in dialogue with the referees about because we do think there’s times when a fair few big calls have gone against us. Hopefully that evens itself out.”

The match review panel will meet next week to consider incidents from rounds 21 and 22.