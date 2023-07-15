Rhinos, the defending Betfred Women’s Super League champions, were beaten 34-12 by York, who are top of the table, in round one three months ago.

Rhinos lost again, to St Helens, the following month, but impressive recent form has lifted them to third on the ladder and they face Wigan Warriors in a Challenge Cup semi-final next weekend.

“We started the season against York, but it will be a totally different game this time,” Rhinos coach Lois Forsell predicted.

Rhinos women's coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We are in a better place. Going into that game we had done a full pre-season with a squad and then on the eve of the game Georgia Roche was blocked from playing and couldn’t feature.

“That was a big change and you had players like Caitlin Casey in the halves in her first senior game, at Headingley and on Sky.

“We are in a much better spot now and we have definitely developed and progressed as the weeks have gone on.

Caitlin Casey made her senio debut for Rhinos at home to York in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We have settled as a group and we are just looking forward to going out for a tough contest and hopefully coming away with a good performance.”

York are unbeaten this season and also preparing for a Cup semi-final, against Saints.

“It's a big Yorkshire derby and these are the games players want to be involved in,” Forsell added.

“We know it will be tough and the team that’s most unrelenting will come out with the win.

“We know York have a tough pack and that’s what we are probably going to have to mitigate most.

“We are excited to play, we know where we need to be better from the last time we played them and we are excited to do that. “

Rhinos warmed up with a 52-0 win at Wigan last weekend Forsell stressed: “We have had a big week of training and we are on the back of some good performances.

“We won the Nines and then won against Warrington and Wigan, so we are looking to build momentum.

