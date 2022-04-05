A leading Australian rugby league journalist has identified ex-Cronulla Sharks boss Shane Flanagan as favourite to take over in the Headingley hot seat.

Channel Nine Wide World of Sports reporter 'The Mole' says Leeds are interested in appointing Flanagan in a "package deal" which would also see them sign his son Kyle.

Shane Flanagan is a vastly-experienced coach, having been an assistant with Sydney Roosters, Australia and New South Wales, before taking charge of Cronulla in 2010.

Kyle Flanagan is being linked with a move to Rhinos, alongside his father Shane.

He was suspended by the NRL in 2013 following an investigation into players' use of banned supplements.

After resuming his role with the Sharks, he was stood down again in 2018 for breaching the terms of his earlier suspemnsion and later joined the backroom staff at St George-Illawarra, initially as an assistant-coach and then in a non-coaching role.

Kyle Flanagan, a 23-year-old stand-off or scrum-half, is in the final season of his contract at Canterbury Bulldogs and has yet to play for them this year.

He has previously played for Cronulla and Sydney Roosters.

The Mole has also named ex-Featherstone Rovers coach and Rhinos assistant-boss Ryan Carr as a possible Leeds target.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington flew to Australia last weekend to speak to potential candidates.