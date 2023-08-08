Hooley has spent much of this season playing for Batley Bulldogs on dual-registration and Smith told the Yorkshire Evening Post he will be allowed to feature against Halifax Panthers at Wembley.
The 24-year-old made only his second appearance for Leeds - who don’t have a game this weekend - in last Sunday’s 13-6 Betfred Super League defeat by Leigh Leopards.
With Richie Myler on the long-term injury list, Hooley is Rhinos’ only available senior full-back and they considered holding him back to prepare for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Sunday, August 20.
But Smith confirmed: “He will play for Batley. He has had a tough season personally, so it is good to have that experience.”
Hooley joined Leeds from Batley at the end of last year, but suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and had a difficult debut in a loss at Hull KR in March.
Smith said: “He missed a lot of pre-season and early-season so getting consistent footy is key for him.
“[Saturday] is another big game to compete in and it is an opportunity every player dreams of to play at Wembley.”
The news is a huge boost for Bulldogs and thier coach Craig Lingard. Hooley, who trained with them on Tuesday evening, is Batley’s goal kicker and was a key figure in their semi-final win over York Knights.