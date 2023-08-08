Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has made a decision on full-back Luke Hooley’s availability for the 1895 Cup final on Saturday.

Hooley has spent much of this season playing for Batley Bulldogs on dual-registration and Smith told the Yorkshire Evening Post he will be allowed to feature against Halifax Panthers at Wembley.

The 24-year-old made only his second appearance for Leeds - who don’t have a game this weekend - in last Sunday’s 13-6 Betfred Super League defeat by Leigh Leopards.

With Richie Myler on the long-term injury list, Hooley is Rhinos’ only available senior full-back and they considered holding him back to prepare for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Sunday, August 20.

Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But Smith confirmed: “He will play for Batley. He has had a tough season personally, so it is good to have that experience.”

Hooley joined Leeds from Batley at the end of last year, but suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and had a difficult debut in a loss at Hull KR in March.

Smith said: “He missed a lot of pre-season and early-season so getting consistent footy is key for him.

“[Saturday] is another big game to compete in and it is an opportunity every player dreams of to play at Wembley.”