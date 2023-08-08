Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Leeds Rhinos coach confirms Luke Hooley Wembley decision ahead of Batley Bulldogs' 1895 Cup final v Halifax

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has made a decision on full-back Luke Hooley’s availability for the 1895 Cup final on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST

Hooley has spent much of this season playing for Batley Bulldogs on dual-registration and Smith told the Yorkshire Evening Post he will be allowed to feature against Halifax Panthers at Wembley.

The 24-year-old made only his second appearance for Leeds - who don’t have a game this weekend - in last Sunday’s 13-6 Betfred Super League defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Richie Myler on the long-term injury list, Hooley is Rhinos’ only available senior full-back and they considered holding him back to prepare for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Sunday, August 20.

Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Luke Hooley waiting on Wembley decision ahead of Batley Bulldogs' ...

But Smith confirmed: “He will play for Batley. He has had a tough season personally, so it is good to have that experience.”

Hooley joined Leeds from Batley at the end of last year, but suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and had a difficult debut in a loss at Hull KR in March.

Smith said: “He missed a lot of pre-season and early-season so getting consistent footy is key for him.

“[Saturday] is another big game to compete in and it is an opportunity every player dreams of to play at Wembley.”

The news is a huge boost for Bulldogs and thier coach Craig Lingard. Hooley, who trained with them on Tuesday evening, is Batley’s goal kicker and was a key figure in their semi-final win over York Knights.

Related topics:Luke HooleyBatley BulldogsRhinosWembleyCRAIG LINGARDBatley