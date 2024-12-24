The YEP’s Christmas picture quiz is chance for you to test your knowledge of past players and big games. We’ve put together 20 pictures, mainly from the Super League era, but with a couple going further back. Can you identify them all? Answers are at the end and you can let us know how you got in on in the comments below.
1. Rhinos Christmas quiz
Who is this player and what's he celebrating? Photo: Steve Riding
2. Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz
Who is this Australian who played for Leeds in the late 1990s? Photo: Steve Riding
3. Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz
Name these three Australians who joined Leeds ahead of the 2001 season. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Rhinos Christmas quiz
Who is the Leeds player in this picture - and can you identify the player on the left, who later joined Rhinos? Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz
Dejected Rhinos players thank their fans after the final whistle, but what was the ground-breaking occasion? Photo: Mike Cowling
6. Rhinos Christmas quiz
The player with the ball later coached Rhinos. Who is he? Photo: Steve Riding
