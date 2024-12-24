Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz: we doubt you can recognise all these past players and notable games

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 11:38 GMT
Are you a Leeds Rhinos expert?

The YEP’s Christmas picture quiz is chance for you to test your knowledge of past players and big games. We’ve put together 20 pictures, mainly from the Super League era, but with a couple going further back. Can you identify them all? Answers are at the end and you can let us know how you got in on in the comments below.

Who is this player and what's he celebrating?

1. Rhinos Christmas quiz

Who is this player and what's he celebrating? Photo: Steve Riding

Who is this Australian who played for Leeds in the late 1990s?

2. Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz

Who is this Australian who played for Leeds in the late 1990s? Photo: Steve Riding

Name these three Australians who joined Leeds ahead of the 2001 season.

3. Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz

Name these three Australians who joined Leeds ahead of the 2001 season. Photo: Mel Hulme

Who is the Leeds player in this picture - and can you identify the player on the left, who later joined Rhinos?

4. Rhinos Christmas quiz

Who is the Leeds player in this picture - and can you identify the player on the left, who later joined Rhinos? Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Dejected Rhinos players thank their fans after the final whistle, but what was the ground-breaking occasion?

5. Leeds Rhinos Christmas quiz

Dejected Rhinos players thank their fans after the final whistle, but what was the ground-breaking occasion? Photo: Mike Cowling

The player with the ball later coached Rhinos. Who is he?

6. Rhinos Christmas quiz

The player with the ball later coached Rhinos. Who is he? Photo: Steve Riding

