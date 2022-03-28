Leeds Rhinos chief jets to Australia in hunt for new head coach

Gary Hetherington, Chief Executive at Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The Rhinos are looking for a replacement for Richard Agar following his decision to stand down six rounds into the 2022 Super League season, with his team third from bottom of the table with just one win.

Agar’s assistant Jamie Jones-Buchanan was placed in temporary charge, starting with last Saturday’s 40-16 defeat by Castleford in the Challenge Cup, but Hetherington is on the look-out for a long-term successor and will head to Australia this weekend to continue his search for the right man.

Hetherington outlined his plans in an open letter to supporters, saying: “I believe this appointment is as important as my decision to bring Tony Smith in back in 2003.

“In contrast, back then we were challenging for honours on all fronts but needed to go to the next level with a new appointment.

“To that end, we have begun an exhaustive search both at home and abroad and this weekend I will travel to Australia to meet a number of potential candidates to speak to them in person and further advance our search for a new head coach.