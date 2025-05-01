In the old stadium’s last final, on May 1, 1999, Leeds hammered London Broncos 52-16 to lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978. Rhinos, coached by Graham Murray, were hot favourites, but suffered an early shock as London raced into a 10-0 lead. Leeds got their noses in front, but Broncos regained the advantage at the start of the second half before Rhinos took full control. Winger Leroy Rivett led the way with a four-try performance which earned him the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match. Iestyn Harris scored a try and eight goals and Brad Godden, Francis Cummins, Barrie McDermott and Marcus St Hilaire completed the rout. Here’s 20 superb pictures from one of Rhinos’ greatest days.
Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup win 1999: 20 pictures from record Wembley triumph exactly 26 years ago today
By Peter Smith
Published 1st May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 18:19 BST
Leeds Rhinos stormed to a memorable victory at Wembley 26 years ago today.
