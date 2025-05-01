In the old stadium’s last final, on May 1, 1999, Leeds hammered London Broncos 52-16 to lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978. Rhinos, coached by Graham Murray, were hot favourites, but suffered an early shock as London raced into a 10-0 lead. Leeds got their noses in front, but Broncos regained the advantage at the start of the second half before Rhinos took full control. Winger Leroy Rivett led the way with a four-try performance which earned him the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match. Iestyn Harris scored a try and eight goals and Brad Godden, Francis Cummins, Barrie McDermott and Marcus St Hilaire completed the rout. Here’s 20 superb pictures from one of Rhinos’ greatest days.