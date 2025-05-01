Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup win 1999: 20 pictures from record Wembley triumph exactly 26 years ago today

By Peter Smith
Published 1st May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 18:19 BST
Leeds Rhinos stormed to a memorable victory at Wembley 26 years ago today.

In the old stadium’s last final, on May 1, 1999, Leeds hammered London Broncos 52-16 to lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978. Rhinos, coached by Graham Murray, were hot favourites, but suffered an early shock as London raced into a 10-0 lead. Leeds got their noses in front, but Broncos regained the advantage at the start of the second half before Rhinos took full control. Winger Leroy Rivett led the way with a four-try performance which earned him the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match. Iestyn Harris scored a try and eight goals and Brad Godden, Francis Cummins, Barrie McDermott and Marcus St Hilaire completed the rout. Here’s 20 superb pictures from one of Rhinos’ greatest days.

The banner says it all as Rhinos celebrate.

1. This is for you

The banner says it all as Rhinos celebrate. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Young Rhinos fans outside the stadium before the game.

2. Wembley Way

Young Rhinos fans outside the stadium before the game. Photo: Charles Knight

Fans Josh Booth, 13, Lucy Scollen, 18, and Richard Banks, 14, get in the mood for the big match.

3. Up for the Cup

Fans Josh Booth, 13, Lucy Scollen, 18, and Richard Banks, 14, get in the mood for the big match. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Broncos owner Richard Branson, left, leads his team out, alongside the more smartly-dressed Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick.

4. Virgin on the ridiculous

Broncos owner Richard Branson, left, leads his team out, alongside the more smartly-dressed Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick. Photo: Mike Cowling

Man of the match Leroy Rivett scores the second of his then-record four Wembley tries.

5. Leroy Rivett try

Man of the match Leroy Rivett scores the second of his then-record four Wembley tries. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Richie Blackmore is stopped by the Broncos defence.

6. Richie Blackmore

Richie Blackmore is stopped by the Broncos defence. Photo: Mike Cowling

