Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup date v St Helens confirmed as BBC announce live pick

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:50 BST

A date has been confirmed for Leeds Rhinos’ knockout clash with St Helens.

Rhinos will travel to TW Stadium for a Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie on Friday, March 14, with an 8pm kick-off. The sides’ third meeting in the competition in five years - and Leeds’ first Friday fixture this season - will be broadcast live on The Sportsman.

Rhinos lost 20-6 to Saints at AMT Headingley in the Cup last year and were beaten 26-18 in an away tie four years ago.

Harry Newman celebrates scoring for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens in the Challenge Cup last year, but his side were beaten 20-6. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Harry Newman celebrates scoring for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens in the Challenge Cup last year, but his side were beaten 20-6. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Harry Newman celebrates scoring for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens in the Challenge Cup last year, but his side were beaten 20-6. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

BBC Sport will provide live coverage of the tie between holders Wigan Warriors and Hull FC the following afternoon (5.45pm), via iPlayer, the red button and the BBC Sport website.

Dates for the other six matches - including Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs and Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers - have yet to be announced.

