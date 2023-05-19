David Fusitu’a

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He underwent surgery, but could be back in contention in around a month.

Zane Tetevano

Winger David Fusitu’a remains on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ number 10 was banned for two games following his red card at Wigan last week. He will also miss next Friday’s visit of St Helens, but will be available for the Magic Weekend derby with Castleford Tigers eight days later.

James Bentley

The Ireland second-rower failed a head injury assessment in the first half of last week’s defeat at Wigan. He is going through the sport’s concussion protocol and if all goes well could be back for next Friday’s visit of his former club St Helens.

Max Simpson

Rhinos' Luke Hooley remains on loan at Batley Bulldogs. He was not included in their squad for Friday's game at Hull KR to avoid being Cup tied. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Having played in Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day, the teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Jack Sinfield

The teenage half-back is still going through his return to play protocol after being concussed against Salford Red Devils two weeks ago. He is also being given a break for academic exams.

Players on loan: