Nene Macdonald (concussion) and Tom Holroyd (calf muscle) are both set to return at HJ Stadium. Here’s who is missing, why and when they could be back.

Harry Newman

Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks.

Justin Sangare in action for Rhinos at Warrington in round one. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Zane Tetevano

Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, has been ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training last month. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again this season.

Justin Sangare

The French front-rower suffered a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Huddersfield Giants on June 23. He is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks.

Harry Newman is facing another two months on the sidelines. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Morgan Gannon

Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against Saints which required surgery. The recovery time was eight-10 weeks.

Max Simpson

The teenager centre ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.