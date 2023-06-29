Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of trip to Warrington Wolves
Nene Macdonald (concussion) and Tom Holroyd (calf muscle) are both set to return at HJ Stadium. Here’s who is missing, why and when they could be back.
Harry Newman
Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks.
Zane Tetevano
Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, has been ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training last month. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again this season.
Justin Sangare
The French front-rower suffered a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Huddersfield Giants on June 23. He is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks.
Morgan Gannon
Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against Saints which required surgery. The recovery time was eight-10 weeks.
Max Simpson
The teenager centre ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.
Player on loan: Joe Gibbons (Keighley Cougars).