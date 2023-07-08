Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of trip to Salford Red Devils

Eight members of Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad are unavailable for Sunday’s pivotal game at Salford Red Devils.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Rhinos got through last week’s win at Warrington Wolves with no major new injury concerns, but have lost a player to suspension and another is on international duty.

Here’s who is missing, why and when they could be back.

Harry Newman

Zane Tetevano is doing some light training after surgery to fix a hole in his heart. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Zane Tetevano is doing some light training after surgery to fix a hole in his heart. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks.

Blake Austin

The in-form stand-off was handed a one-match penalty notice after being charged with grade C dangerous contact against Warrington. He will be available to face Hull KR next Friday.

Zane Tetevano

Harry Newman, pictured being tackled by Catalans’ Adam Keighran and Matt Whitley in March, remains on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Harry Newman, pictured being tackled by Catalans’ Adam Keighran and Matt Whitley in March, remains on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, has been ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again this season.

Justin Sangare

The French front-rower suffered a plantar fascia (foot) injury against Huddersfield Giants on June 23. He is expected to be sidelined for at least one more game.

A foot injury will keep Justin Sangare on the sideline for a second successive game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.A foot injury will keep Justin Sangare on the sideline for a second successive game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Morgan Gannon

Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against St Helens in May which required surgery. The recovery time was eight-10 weeks.

Max Simpson

The teenager centre ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Jack Sinfield

The teenage half-back’s only first team appearance was in May’s home loss to Salford, when he failed a head injury assessment. That and his ‘A’ Level exams kept him off the field for several weeks. He will represent England academy in France this weekend and be back in first team contention after a couple more weeks’ intensive training, according to coach Smith.

Player on loan:

Joe Gibbons (Keighley Cougars).

