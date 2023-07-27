Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of St Helens
James Donaldson is back in contention after a head knock and Blake Austin has been given the all-clear from concussion suffered against Hull KR two weeks ago.
Here’s Rhinos’ latest injury list and when the casualties could be back.
Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon
Neither has played since the home game against St Helens on May 26, when centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury and second-row Gannon - who was playing at stand-off - sustained ankle damage.
If everything goes to schedule, Newman is aiming to be back for the home game against Warrington Wolves on August 20, while Gannon is also targeting a return next month.
Coach Rohan Smith said: “They are a few weeks away. They have plenty of things they need to cover off between now and being available, but they are trending in the right direction and making progress daily and certainly weekly.
“They are pretty much in the hands of our S and C [strength and conditioning] coaches now, in conjunction with our physios.”
Zane Tetevano
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May.
He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season ends.
Smith said: “Zane is doing some field training, he is modified, but he is certainly on the path back.
“He has got some medical things to tick off so it is a different sort of process to an ankle or a shoulder-type [injury].
“We will be very much influenced by the doctors there, rather than physio and S and C staff.”
Max Simpson
The teenager centre ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training and is not expected to play a competitive game this year.