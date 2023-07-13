Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Hull KR

Three first-choice players remain on the long-term casualty list, but Leeds Rhinos’ injury situation has improved significantly over the past four weeks.
Here’s who remains unavailable for this week’s visit of Hull KR and when they could be back.
1. Harry Newman
Centre Newman is stepping up training as he recovers from a serious hamstring injury sustained against St Helens on May 26. If everything goes to schedule, he could be back on the field in the middle of next month. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
2. Zane Tetevano
Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season ends. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Derrell Olpherts
The winger was dropped to Rhinos’ reserves last month and has had a “mild calf issue” for the past couple of weeks, according to coach Rohan Smith. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Morgan Gannon
Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against St Helens on May 26. He had surgery and is expected to be available for selection in August. Photo: Tony Johnson