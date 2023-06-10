Here’s who is missing and when they could be back.

David Fusitu’a

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He is progressing well and is around two-three weeks away from completing his rehab’.

Sam Lisone is three weeks into what was expected to be a four-week injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Harry Newman

Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens a fortnight ago and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks.

Aidan Sezer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scrum-half damaged a hamstring in the opening five minutes against Saints and will be out of action for around another month.

Zane Tetevano has been stood down indefinitely because of a health concern. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Zane Tetevano

Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, been ruled out “indefinitely” with what coach Rohan Smith described as a “health concern”.

Sam Lisone

The prop has missed Rhinos’ past two games with a calf muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for at least another week.

Morgan Gannnon is on Rhinos' long-term casualty list following ankle surgery. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tom Holroyd

Was ruled out of last week’s clash with Castleford Tigers after the front-rower suffered a calf muscle problem in the warm-up. It is not expected to be a long-term injury.

Morgan Gannon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against Saints which required surgery. The recovery time was eight-10 weeks.

Max Simpson

The teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Jack Sinfield

The teenage half-back has not played since being concussed against Salford Red Devils five weeks ago.

Player on loan: