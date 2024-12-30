Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick has been awarded an MBE for services to sport on the King’s New Year honours list.

The 74-year-old, who is also chairman of Yorkshire-based property and construction giants Caddick Group, took over Leeds Rugby League at the end of 1996, when the club was on the verge of bankruptcy and the future of Headingley Stadium in doubt. Along with chief executive Gary Hetherington, his ownership has seen Rhinos win Super League eight times, the Challenge Cup on four occasions, a trio of league leaders’ shields and three World Club Challenge titles.

Off the field, Caddick has overseen the rebuilding of AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium and Rhinos’ foundation has become an integral part of the Leeds community, working in rugby union and netball as well as league. Castleford-born Caddick played both union and league as a junior and set up his construction and property business in 1979, starting with £1,000.

“I am honoured to receive this prestigious award from his Majesty the King for my contribution to sport,” Caddick said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team at both Caddick Group and Leeds Rhinos for the tremendous support they have given me over many years.

Paul Caddick, left with Gary Hetherington at Headingley when their takeover of Leeds Rugby Leauge Club was announced in October, 1996. Picture by Mark Bickerdike.

“Without this support and the support of the Leeds Rhinos fans, then I would not be receiving this award. I would also take this opportunity to thank Gary Hetherington for his support and tireless work over many years and of course my wife Alex for her patience and love which has been the backbone of my involvement in both sport and business.”

Caddick recalled: “When we arrived at the club back in 1996, we understood we had become custodians of something that was much bigger than just a team or a stadium. We were looking after a venue that stretched back to the reign of Queen Victoria and where countless generations of fans have shared so many memories over the years.

“We have never lost sight of that and I am proud of the home we have created for Leeds Rhinos as we look to the future. With that in mind, I was delighted to welcome my daughter Alexandra to our board of directors this year as we look to even brighter times ahead.”