Leeds Rhinos captain: what Rohan Smith has said, who could get the job in 2023, past Super League skippers
After 13 seasons under a single captain, Leeds Rhinos have been averaging one ‘full-time’ skipper per year over the past seven campaigns.
Club legend Kevin Sinfield, who was captain from 2003-2015, was always going to be a tough act to follow and so it has proved.
Of the skippers who succeeded Sinfield, only one, Kruise Leeming who did the job last year, is still at the club.
Coach Rohan Smith has yet to confirm who will lead Rhinos out for their Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16, leading to speculation another change could be on the cards.
Here’s a look at what Smith has said about the role, who the contenders could be if he decides to make a change and which players have held the position since Super League began 27 years ago.
What has Rohan Smith said about the captaincy?
Speaking after Rhinos’ Boxing Day derby with Wakefield Trinity, Smith said: “There’ll be no imminent announcement around the leadership group, captaincy, co-captains…I have a lot of different views on leadership and I am still working out what’s best for our group.”
Who are the candidates to captain Rhinos in 2023?
Leeming remains in the role, led the side out on Boxing Day and is likely to remain part of any leadership group, at least.
If Rohan Smith decides on a change, winger Ash Handley is the most obvious replacement, having captained Leeds after Leeming was injured midway through last season.
He is the squad’s longest-serving player and, as a winger, is on the field throughout games, which could give him an edge over some of the forwards who tend to be used in spells.
Cameron Smith led the team out in last year’s play-off semi-final at Wigan Warriors and will be a contender in the future.
Half-back Aidan Sezer captained his previous club Huddersfield Giants and Rhyse Martin wore the armband for Papua New Guinea at last year’s World Cup.
Based on experience, full-back Richie Myler and stand-off Blake Austin are also potential candidates and play in positions which demand on-field leadership.
Looking further ahead, Mikolaj Oledzki - Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022 - may get an opportunity at some stage, if his role as a middle-forward doesn’t work against him and Morgan Gannon, only 19, looks certain captain material in the long-run.
Who have been Leeds’ full-time captains in the summer era?
Neil Harmon had the job at the start of Super League, in 1996. He was succeeded by Gary Mercer before Iestyn Harris took charge in 1998.
When Harris left for rugby union in 2001, Francis Cummins had a season as skipper before coach Daryl Powell made one of the most influential and far-sighted decisions in the club’s history, handing the role to Sinfield ahead of the 2003 campaign.
Sinfield went on to become Leeds’ - and arguably rugby league’s - greatest captain, remaining in post until retiring from the sport in 2015.
During that time he captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles, the league leaders’ shield and World Club Challenge three times each and two Challenge Cup triumphs.
Danny McGuire took over from Sinfield and led Leeds to the 2017 Super League crown, before handing over to Kallum Watkins.
Trent Merrin was appointed when Watkins left the club midway through 2019 and Stevie Ward was skipper for the 2020 campaign, though a career-ending head injury early in the season meant he had only a brief spell with the armband.
Luke Gale stepped in and lifted the Challenge Cup in 2020, but was stripped of the captaincy after a disagreement with coach Richard Agar the following year.
He was succeeded by a reluctant Matt Prior and Leeming was appointed 12 months ago.
Players who have captained Rhinos on an occasional basis since the start of Super League (information courtesy of Andrew Dalton):
George Mann, Harvey Howard, Tony Kemp, Kevin Iro, Wayne Collins, Daryl Powell, Marc Glanville, Barrie McDermott, Ryan Sheridan, Adrian Vowles, Keith Senior, Jamie Peacock, Matt Diskin, Rob Burrow, Zak Hardaker, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Adam Cuthbertson, Carl Ablett, Brad Singleton, Brett Ferres, Brad Dwyer, Ash Handley, Cameron Smith.