Though only 24, Smith is preparing for his eighth session in Rhinos’ first team squad, having made his debut in April, 2016.

He wore number 28 that year, was one place higher on the squad list during the following two seasons and was Leeds’ number 22 from 2019-20.

Smith was awarded the 17 jersey in 2021 and has now received another promotion to 13, reflecting his specialist position of loose-forward.

Captain for the day Cameron Smith, centre, celebrates Rhinos' 2022 play-off semi-final win at Wigan with Richie Myler, left and James Bentley. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

That is a special number at Leeds, having belonged for more than a decade to the club’s greatest captain Kevin Sinfield and been worn in the past to icons including Ellery Hanley who was the game’s finest player in the 1980s and early 90s.

Smith, who captained Leeds in last season’s epic play-off semi-final win at Wigan Warriors, is aware he is following in big footsteps and pledged to do the number proud.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” the Castleford-born forward said of his new status. “I’ve had my eye on it since I signed for the club as a 16-year-old.

“The past players who’ve worn it before me have been arguably the best 13s to play the game.

Cameron Smith made his Rhinos debut - wearing number 28 - in a defeat at Huddersfield on April 29, 2016. Picture by Steve Riding.

“It is a privilege for me to wear this and I am very grateful Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] has given me the opportunity to wear this jersey.

“I really want to put my own mark on it, do it justice and do my bit for the team and hopefully we can have some success.”

Smith made 26 appearances last term, 19 of them in the starting lineup and featured in the halves as well as loose-forward.

He was ruled out of Rhinos’ opening pre-season game, against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, after minor surgery on an elbow, but said he is “100 per cent” confident of being available for Betfred Super League round one at Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16.

Rhinos' new number 13 is following in the footsteps of icon Kevin Sinfield, pictured during the 2015 Cup final win over Hull KR at Wembley. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I had a clean out at the end of the year and I am just struggling with a little niggle in my calf,” he reported.

“It’s nothing major, just needs a bit of maintenance and getting my body right and in the best possible shape for the trial games building into the season.”

Rhinos visit Leigh Leopards next Saturday, play host to Bradford Bulls eight days later and complete their first team warm-up matches at Hull KR on Sunday, February 5.

Ellery Hanley is another great player to have worn the number 13 jersey for Leeds. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I’d like to play as many of those as I can,” Smith vowed. “The first [competitive] game is always a shock in terms of collision and intensity so I‘d rather be on top of the trials, instead of coming in without a game under my belt.”

With 101 senior appearances to his name, Smith is now one of the more experienced players in Rhinos’ new-look squad.

Of his teammates on his debut, a 28-20 Super League defeat at Huddersfield Giants, only Ash Handley remains on Rhinos’ playing staff.

Smith was an influential figure last year as Rhinos went from relegation candidates to Grand Finalists and reckons they are looking in good shape with less than five weeks to go until the new campaign kicks off.

“Pre-season has been good,” he said. “I feel like I’ve not been in long - I only started at the end of November - but it is building nicely.

“The intensity has crept up the last week or so and everybody’s on the same page and getting what we need from training.”

Rhinos have been on a mini-camp this week, putting in extra work while still based at their Kirkstall training complex.

“We’ve been spending some extended time together, a little bit longer days at training,” Smith said. “We’ve been doing a bit of bonding and a bit of intensity with our training.”

Coach Rohan Smith has brought a fresh approach to pre-season, according to his playing namesake.

The loose-forward added: “It has been fun, it has been different. The new lads have really settled in and they are really bringing something to the table, so I think we are in for an exciting year.