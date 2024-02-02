Leeds Rhinos' Brodie Croft talks James Donaldson testimonial, new team spine and 'exciting' debut v Hull KR
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stand-off was on leave in Australia over Christmas and didn’t figure in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win against Wakefield Trinity. Having signed from Salford Red Devils in October, he feels his first appearance as a home player at AMT Headingley has been a long time coming.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I signed, being able to run out at Headingley and play for Leeds,” he said of Sunday’s James Donaldson testimonial against Hull KR. “It is a trial game, but it’s more than that because it’s James’s testimonial. That adds to the occasion.
“He is a special player for this club and a senior player who is really selfless. I’ve only been here for a few months, but he’s somebody I want to play with so I can’t wait for Sunday.”
Leeds’ new spine of full-back Lachie Miller, Croft, scrum-half Matt Frawley and hooker Andy Ackers, who the stand-off played alongside for Salford, will link up for the first time. Croft stressed: “You can train all you want, have as many coffees together as you want, but it’s all about delivering on the field.
“That all starts this Sunday. It’s not all going to be gelling smoothly from the get-go, but the people in the spine are really good to work with - as is the whole club - and it’s exciting. There’ll be a few [teething problems] that we can work out together, so it’s exciting.”