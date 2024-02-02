Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stand-off was on leave in Australia over Christmas and didn’t figure in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win against Wakefield Trinity. Having signed from Salford Red Devils in October, he feels his first appearance as a home player at AMT Headingley has been a long time coming.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since I signed, being able to run out at Headingley and play for Leeds,” he said of Sunday’s James Donaldson testimonial against Hull KR. “It is a trial game, but it’s more than that because it’s James’s testimonial. That adds to the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridie Croft, middle, with Rhyse Martin, left and Harry Newmabn at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photocall this week. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a special player for this club and a senior player who is really selfless. I’ve only been here for a few months, but he’s somebody I want to play with so I can’t wait for Sunday.”

Leeds’ new spine of full-back Lachie Miller, Croft, scrum-half Matt Frawley and hooker Andy Ackers, who the stand-off played alongside for Salford, will link up for the first time. Croft stressed: “You can train all you want, have as many coffees together as you want, but it’s all about delivering on the field.