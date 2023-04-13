Leeds’ number 13 has been one of their most impressive performers this year, leading Betfred Super League’s tackle table with 353 and scoring three tries.

England will have a vacancy at loose-forward for this month’s Test against France, with St Helens man Morgan Knowles suspended and NRL-based Victor Radley not in contention.

Cameron Smith has played for England at youth, academy and Knights level and his coach has no doubt he is good enough to gain full international honours, but stressed he is unaware of national coach Shaun Wane’s plans for the fixture at Warrington on April 29.

Cameron Smith, right, is congratulated by James Bentley and Justin Sangare after scoring for Rhinos against Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .

He said: “I have no idea about those type of things, who’s in the squad or who’s in the picture, but I know Cam could certainly play against France and do a good job there.

“I have a high opinion of Cam and in time he will be in those conversations, but I have no idea whether now is the time or not.

“That will be up to coach Wane. I don’t know the make up of their squad or what they are looking at, but I know Cam could do a good job if he was called upon.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith hasn't decided whether Rhyse Martin, pictured, will play as a forward or back this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, the Leeds boss says he has not ruled out changes for Friday’s game at home to Hull FC.

Smith will select from the 17 involved in last Sunday’s defeat of Huddersfield Giants, plus Sam Walters, James Donaldson, Liam Tindall and Jack Sinfield.

“We have got a bunch of players who haven’t been selected in recent times that are ready to play,” he said.

“That is a good position to be in. We’ve just got to work out what’s going to be the best for Friday on a short turnaround.

Liam Tindall, left and Jack Sinfield are both included in Rhinos' initial squad for Friday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“We’ll check on a few guys [on Thursday], but I am happy with the contribution of everyone who has played this year.

“They’ve all been helpful to our performance and our level of competition on a week-to-week basis.

“We are trying to find the next mix each week, but also keep our squad healthy and match-fit.”

Smith admitted he has not yet decided whether Rhyse Martin will continue at centre this week.

The inclusion of winger Tindall, who has yet to play for Leeds this season, in Rhinos’ 21 could allow Martin to revert to his more familiar role in the second-row, with Ash Handley or Nene Macdonald potentially moving to centre, alongside Harry Newman.