Rhinos have lost their last three home games in all competitions - including a 34-8 drubbing by Warrington Wolves last time out - and are Betfred Super League’s joint-fourth lowest scorers, with just 116 points from seven matches. Giants, in contrast, are on the back of a stunning 34-6 win at Super League leaders Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

That was their fourth successive victory and they have scored at least 50 points in three of their last six games. They are sixth in the table, two places clear of Rhinos on points difference.

“We certainly want to play better for longer,” Smith said of what Rhinos need to do to secure a return to winning ways. “We are playing against opposition that are in really good form so it’s going to be a great battle.

“They are a good team, always very hard to beat, so we know what we are coming up against. They are a very consistent team, they know what they are about so we have got to shut them down, but also throw some stuff at them to try to get some fatigue into them.”

Assessing Giants’ dangermen, Smith added: “They are good across the board; playing well together is their biggest threat, but Jake Connor is a try-assist machine when he has opportunities and space to play and his kicking from yardage helps them a lot with field position.