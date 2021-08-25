Leeds Rhinos’ boss Richard Agar hails ‘magnificent effort’ at Wigan Warriors

Wigan's Oliver Gildart is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ third straight win – and first at Wigan since 2013 – lifted them two places to fifth in Betfred Super League.

They led 6-0 at the break, despite having Zane Tetevano and Luke Briscoe sin-binned and a superb defensive effort kept Wigan out in the second half.

A “really happy” Agar said: “I had a good feeling coming into the game and I thought we defended great.

Jackson Hastings of Wigan Warriors is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“We had to overcome a fair bit of adversity in the first half with the sin-binnings, that was difficult to manage, but I thought we did that really well.”

Agar admitted: “We are having to change our halves on a regular basis and there’s not the flow to our attack that we’d like, but you’ve got to find some other ways sometimes.

“We just did enough in that regard, but obviously to keep any team to nil – let alone Wigan on their home ground – is a magnificent effort.”

With Callum McLelland sick, hooker Kruise Leeming partnered Rob Lui in Leeds’ halves. “It’s hard to pick who were our best players, but Kruise and Rob were two that spring to mind,” Agar said.

Leeds Rhinos' head coach Richard Agar. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Rob has been a very, very good player. I know he’s drawing the curtain at the end of this year, but he really knows how to play the game and he’s a tough player.