Leeds Rhinos boss responds to Morgan Knowles Grand Final controversy

The Dream Team loose-forward was handed a two-game penalty notice by the RFL’s match review committee on Monday and looked set to miss the title decider after a disciplinary tribunal rejected his appeal the following day.

But Saints successfully challenged that ruling on Wednesday and the suspension was lifted, allowing him to face Rhinos at Old Trafford.

Leeds have had an extra game added to bans following three separate appeals this season, including an attempt to have Rhyse Martin available for their opening two play-offs.

Rohan Smith speaks to the media at Old Trafford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Asked at a press conference at Old Trafford on Thursday for his reaction to Knowles being cleared, Smith admitted "Nothing would surprise as far as that process goes.”

The coach said: "From Tuesday to Wednesday it was shown that a different group of people can find a different answer to the same tackle.

"Everyone has seen it, I'd rather not make too many comments about the whole process.”

Smith insisted: "We planned as if he was going to play. It's probably good for the game, good for the World Cup."

Rohan Smith at the Grand Final press conference, alongside Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Martin’s return is a boost for Rhinos, but Smith gave no clues as to his plan for replacing scrum-half Aidan Sezer who is ruled out through concussion.

"It's great to have Rhyse back," Smith said. "He's been a big part of our club the whole season.

"He has played well and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

Smith confirmed half-back Jack Sinfield, who turned 18 on Wednesday, will not feature, despite being named in Rhinos’ initial squad.

Richie Myler could switch into the halves, with Zak Hardaker moving to full-back and Martin into the centres, but Kruise Leeming is another candidate to take over from Sezer.

“We've got plenty of options,” Smith stressed. “We've had to use different players in different positions due to injury and suspensions, so we're pretty adaptable."

Winger Ash Handley has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad after missing two games with a foot injury and Smith said he is “50-50 at this stage”.