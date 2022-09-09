Rhinos visit Catalans Dragons for the third time in 42 days and Smith admits the elimination play-off is a “massive challenge and a massive opportunity”.

The French side finished fourth in the Betfred Super League table, one place ahead of Rhinos and have won two of the sides’ three meetings this season, including a 32-18 success in Perpignan last week.

Tonight’s (Friday’s) winners will travel to either St Helens or Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals next Friday or Saturday and Smith said: “We need to put the whole package together.”

Stade Gilbert Brutus is becoming a home from home for Rhinos, whose previous visit was on Monday last week. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

He stressed: “We are playing against a veteran team who know how to play on their home turf and they’ve got [Sam] Tomkins back, influencing the game and taking control.

“They will be at their best so we’ll need to be very good on both sides of the ball and in transition to threaten them. We are going to have to be good in all aspects.”

Leeds have won nine of their last 11 games, both defeats coming in the south of France, but will have to overcome a hostile crowd as well as a strong Catalans side.

Rhinos can expect a noisy atmosphere on their latest visit to Perpignan, coach Rohan Smith has warned. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Smith added: “We are going to their patch, in their conditions.

“They’ll have the flares and the drums and the horns and all that sort of stuff going before the game, I’d imagine.

“They are an experienced team across the board - big in the middle, smart through their spine and very experienced.

“They are good with the ball in hand - kicking and passing - and they have some outside-backs who finish well and carry the ball in yardage.

Rhinos players celebrate after their golden-point win at Catalans in July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“You’d have to say they are a fairly complete team and they know how to play at this time of year.

“It is a massive challenge and a massive opportunity.”

Both previous meetings at Stade Gilbert Brutus have seen Catalans race into a big lead and Rhinos rally in the second half.

“They know what’s coming and we do, I guess,” Smith said.

“There may be a few things they’ve kept up their sleeve for this type of day, but we’ll have to do our best to combat what they’ve got.