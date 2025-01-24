Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coach Brad Arthur would like more depth in Leeds Rhinos’ squad, but not at Salford Red Devils’ expense.

Financial problems have led to Salford being placed in special measures by the RFL and ordered to make savings of £800,000, which could only be achieved through player sales. A host of Betfred Super League clubs - including Rhinos - have been linked with the Red Devils’ top stars, but a potential takeover by an overseas consortium has lifted hopes Salford can retain their existing squad and Arthur reckons that would be the ideal outcome to a crisis which has dominated pre-season headlines.

The coach said he has left transfer matters to sporting director Ian Blease, who joined Leeds from Salford last year, but stressed: “We are really happy with our roster at the moment. We are always looking to improve it, but we aren’t also going to be preying on a club, trying to be part of their demise either. Everyone is hopeful they can continue to play with a strong side throughout this competition.”

Young players - potentially including the likes of Toby Warren, pictured - are waiting for a Leeds Rhinos chance, coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Though he admitted he would welcome a deeper squad, Arthur doesn’t see an urgent need to make more signings on top of Leeds’ five off-season recruits. “You always need [more depth] , because you are going to get injuries, but in saying that, we’ve probably got a lot of young blokes who are looking forward to their opportunity,” he said.

“I am pretty comfortable with where we sit across the field from one-13, then there’s guys who can cover a couple of different spots off the bench. I am pretty comfortable with where we are at.”