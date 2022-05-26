A hamstring issue has restricted the 22-year-old centre to just one appearance this year, but his impending return will give Rhinos a huge lift as they aim to climb the table in the second half of the Betfred Super League season.

Newman, who is a member of the England training squad for this autumn’s World Cup, was injured in a January pre-season game against Hull.

He made a try scoring return away to Wakefield Trinity in March, but the injury re-occurred and he has not played since.

Harry Newman (with ball) returned to full training this week. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Along with another casualty, Jack Walker, he was back in training this week.

“It shouldn’t be too long,” he said of when he hopes to be available for selection.

“I just want to build it up and not push it too early.

“I can see light at the end of the tunnel.

Harry Newman at training this week, flanked by Kai Morgan and Rhyse Martin. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“I have still got a couple of things to tick off before I play again, which should be done over the next week or so.

“I will definitely be back playing within the next month, hopefully sooner.”

The injury happened at the end of pre-season and just half a year since Newman’s return from a broken leg.

“I thought I was going really well in pre-season,” he recalled.

Harry Newman scores against Wakefield in his only appearance for Rhinos so far this year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“In all my games, I’d played really well and I played well at Wakefield.

“It is disappointing, but these things make you stronger.

“I know I’ll come back and be ready to help the team.

“They have obviously struggled a bit, but since Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] has come in, the mood in the camp has been really positive.

“We’ve changed a few things and it’s exciting.”

Newman confirmed the injury at Wakefield was the same as the one suffered against Hull.

He said: “We spoke to a surgeon after it happened the second time.

“They said it would have continued to go unless I had surgery on it.

“We didn’t know that at the time.”

A return in the next month would give Newman time to have an impact on Rhinos’ season and prove himself to England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the World Cup.

“First of all I just want to get back playing, then get back playing consistently well,” Newman stated.

“I am sure the rest will take care of itself.

“I have been in and around the England meetings and it is exciting times.

“But for me personally, I’ve just got to get back playing well for Leeds and help Leeds do the best we can.

“Then, if I am good enough I am sure I’ll get selected.”

Newman has yet to play under Smith, but said the new boss has been a positive influence.

He said: “I’ve had a couple of chats with him, I get along with him really well.

“He has brought in fresh ideas and I think it’s what we needed, especially after such a tough start to the year.

“Rich, [Agar, Rhinos’ previous coach] was great with me, he gave me a chance to become the player I am now, but a new face is good, new ideas are exciting.

“He wants to play expansive rugby, we’ve just got to build those foundations first in order to do that.

“We’ve got two tough games coming up now, but the league - especially around fifth and sixth place - is tight.