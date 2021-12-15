Leeds Rhinos’ Bodene Thompson gunning for Grand Final glory

The experienced forward, from New Zealand, is out of contract at the end of next season – when he will have turned 34 – although there is an option of another year on his deal.

Thompson has been an excellent addition for Leeds since joining last August initially on loan from Toronto Wolfpack when they hit financial troubles and withdrew from the 2020 Super League season.

The ex-Wests Tigers second-row arrived in the UK when moving to Championship Leigh Centurions from New Zealand Warriors in 2018 but he switched to Warrington Wolves soon after before helping Toronto win promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HIGH HOPES: Bodene Thompson is targeting a big 2022 with Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“I signed a three-year [with Leeds] but the last year is an option,” said Thompson.

“We’ll just see at the back end of next year.

“I don’t know what will happen. It’s too far away. I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow!

“Pre-season’s going well. It’s been a steady build but it’s really revved up this week and the boys are looking sharp.”

NEW RECRUIT: Aidan Sezer. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Thompson, who has mainly played prop or loose-forward for Richard Agar’s side, is excited by the new broadcast deal with Channel 4 which will see 10 Super League games shown live on Saturday afternoons in 2022.

Rhinos kick that off with their opener against his former side, Warrington, at Headingley on February 12 and he said: “It’s really good. They do it back in the NRL with Channel 9 where they show games for free.

“It will be massive for the game here.

“It’s a different avenue: just being able to switch it on and watch it like that means it’s exciting times for the sport and I can’t wait to see what the coverage is like.”

FRESH START: Blake Austin in training at Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Most importantly, though, he wants to help Leeds return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2017.

Thompson played for Warrington in the Grand Final the year after that Rhinos success but suffered defeat against Wigan Warriors.

Wolves’ barren run remains – they have not won the championship since 1955 – but they hope the appointment of ex-Leeds and Castleford Tigers chief Daryl Powell will finally alter that.

On that season opener, Thompson conceded: “It’ll be a tough game.

“They have had a lot of change there. It’ll be going into the unexpected a little, if I’m honest. We won’t really get to grips with how they play as there will be so many changes with all the guys he’s brought in there and all the staff.

“It will be a bit like us: the unknown at the start.

“But, after the first few rounds, we’ll get a gist of what everyone is doing.

“I think Warrington are always going to be a challenger.

“They’ve been up there for the last four years, there or thereabouts.

“They will be a strong threat. But I’m hoping we go all the way!”

Thompson’s hopes are strengthened following Leeds’ own recruitment in the off-season with Aussie half-backs Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin, Tonga winger David Fusitu’a and St Helens back-row James Bentley all arriving at Headingley.

“Yes, we’ve made some big signings but also added to the backroom staff as well in terms of strength and conditioning,” he added.

“Everything has changed in that aspect as well and just changing the head of performance changes the whole system – or it feels like a big change, at least.

“Fans won’t ever see that but it’s been good.

“Everyone has a mindset on peaking towards the back end of the year. It’s different and everyone is excited and looking forward to it.”

Rhinos fell at the semi-final stage against champions St Helens last season but will look to go a step further in 2022.

Meanwhile, Thompson wants to take part in the Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity.

“I won’t know until late next week but I’m hoping to have a game there,” said the former New Zealand Maori international, who made 18 appearances last term.