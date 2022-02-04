Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin faces wait over yellow card verdict as match review panel issues 18 charges
Leeds Rhinos’ Blake Austin will have to wait until Monday to hear if he has been charged following his sin-binning in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game.
The stand-off was yellow-carded for a late tackle on the passer, which is something the sport’s disciplinary chiefs have been cracking down on in pre-season.
The RFL’s match review panel met yesterday (Thursday) to look at Challenge Cup and Championship games, but - because of the number of cases - last weekend’s Super League trial fixtures will not be studied until Monday.
Austin’s half-back partner Aidan Sezer was also sin-binned in the win over Hull, for dissent.
A total of 18 charges were issued following last weekend’s Cup and Championship matches, three of them to Jake Wilson, of Dewsbury community club Thornhill Trojans.
He will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday to face two grade F charges of ‘other contrary behaviour’ and a grade D accusation of intentionally standing on an opponent.
Teammate Joel Gibson received a one-match penalty notice for grade B striking with an elbow and another Trojans player, Sam Ratcliffe, will miss two games for a grade C high tackle.
Among the other players charged was Dewsbury Rams’ Michael Knowles who received a two-game penalty notice for a grade C butt in his side’s Championship defeat by Bradford Bulls.
Players charged over incidents last week are eligible to play in this weekend's matches.
