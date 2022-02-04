The stand-off was yellow-carded for a late tackle on the passer, which is something the sport’s disciplinary chiefs have been cracking down on in pre-season.

The RFL’s match review panel met yesterday (Thursday) to look at Challenge Cup and Championship games, but - because of the number of cases - last weekend’s Super League trial fixtures will not be studied until Monday.

Austin’s half-back partner Aidan Sezer was also sin-binned in the win over Hull, for dissent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake Austin is sin-binned in last week's win over Hull. Picture by Matthew Merrick.

A total of 18 charges were issued following last weekend’s Cup and Championship matches, three of them to Jake Wilson, of Dewsbury community club Thornhill Trojans.

He will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday to face two grade F charges of ‘other contrary behaviour’ and a grade D accusation of intentionally standing on an opponent.

Teammate Joel Gibson received a one-match penalty notice for grade B striking with an elbow and another Trojans player, Sam Ratcliffe, will miss two games for a grade C high tackle.

Among the other players charged was Dewsbury Rams’ Michael Knowles who received a two-game penalty notice for a grade C butt in his side’s Championship defeat by Bradford Bulls.

Players charged over incidents last week are eligible to play in this weekend's matches.