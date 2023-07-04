Leeds Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin has accepted a suspension which will keep him out of Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.

The RFL’s match review panel handed Austin a one-match penalty notice after charging him with grade C dangerous contact in last Thursday’s win at Warrington Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin – Sky TV’s man of the match in each of Rhinos’ last two games – will miss this weekend’s fixture, but be available when Hull KR visit Headingley five days later.

Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers’ prop Liam Watts has challenged a two-match penalty notice imposed for grade C dangerous contact in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens.

Watts’ appeal will be heard by a tribunal on Tuesday. If upheld, the ban will be his 10th in 18 months. He was the only player to appeal against a charge issued following Betfred Super League round 17.