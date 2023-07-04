Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin and Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts make decision over disciplinary appeal

Leeds Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin has accepted a suspension which will keep him out of Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

Leeds Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin has accepted a suspension which will keep him out of Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.

The RFL’s match review panel handed Austin a one-match penalty notice after charging him with grade C dangerous contact in last Thursday’s win at Warrington Wolves.

Austin – Sky TV’s man of the match in each of Rhinos’ last two games – will miss this weekend’s fixture, but be available when Hull KR visit Headingley five days later.

Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Castleford Tigers’ prop Liam Watts has challenged a two-match penalty notice imposed for grade C dangerous contact in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens.

Watts’ appeal will be heard by a tribunal on Tuesday. If upheld, the ban will be his 10th in 18 months. He was the only player to appeal against a charge issued following Betfred Super League round 17.

Castleford's Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Castleford's Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Castleford's Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
