Leeds Rhinos' biggest signings: revealing the club's 20 highest-profile Super League transfers

Leeds Rhinos rocked Betfred Super League this week when they splashed the cash to sign star duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils.
Rhinos are understood to have handed over separate six-figure fees for the pair in their biggest transfer coup for more than a quarter of a century.
Here’s the Yorkshire Evening Post’s choice of Leeds’ 20 highest-profile signings from fellow Super League clubs since the competition began in 1996.
1. Ryan Sheridan (debut 1997)
Signing the scrum-half from his old club Sheffield Eagles was one of new chief executive Gary Hetherington's first priorities after joining Leeds. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Iestyn Harris (1997)
Rhinos’ first big signing of the summer era. Leeds paid Warrington a six-figure fee and Harris was worth every penny. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Daryl Powell (1997)
The Great Britain star was the biggest name among nine players signed from cash-strapped Keighley Cougars for a total fee of £25,000. He enjoyed a fine swansong to his playing career with Leeds before becoming head-coach. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Keith Senior (1999)
Senior was a hot property when Rhinos splashed out to sign him from Sheffield Eagles late in the 1999 season. He went on to win four Grand Finals and become one of the club’s all-time greats. Photo: Mark Bickerdike