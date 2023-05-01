Leeds Rhinos at Wembley 1999: 21 pictures taking you back to Challenge Cup triumph exactly 24 years ago
For any Leeds Rhinos fan lucky enough to be there 24 years ago today, the old Wembley’s last Challenge Cup final created an unforgettable memory.
May 1, 1999, saw Leeds lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978 following a record-breaking 52-16 win over London Broncos.
Incredibly, London went 10-0 ahead and were in front again soon after the break, before being swept away in a blue and amber tide.
Winger Leroy Rivett led the way with a four-try performance which earned him the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.
Here’s 21 superb pictures – of fans, players and coaching staff – from one of the greatest occasions in Rhinos’ history.