Leeds Rhinos at Wembley 1999: 21 pictures taking you back to Challenge Cup triumph exactly 24 years ago

For any Leeds Rhinos fan lucky enough to be there 24 years ago today, the old Wembley’s last Challenge Cup final created an unforgettable memory.

By Peter Smith
Published 1st May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:14 BST

May 1, 1999, saw Leeds lift the famous trophy for the first time since 1978 following a record-breaking 52-16 win over London Broncos.

Incredibly, London went 10-0 ahead and were in front again soon after the break, before being swept away in a blue and amber tide.

Winger Leroy Rivett led the way with a four-try performance which earned him the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

Here’s 21 superb pictures – of fans, players and coaching staff – from one of the greatest occasions in Rhinos’ history.

The long wait is finally over as Iestyn Harris becomes the first Leeds captain in 21 years to lift the Challenge Cup.

1. Wembley winners

The long wait is finally over as Iestyn Harris becomes the first Leeds captain in 21 years to lift the Challenge Cup. Photo: Mike Cowling

Young Rhinos fans outside the stadium before the game.

2. Wembley Way

Young Rhinos fans outside the stadium before the game. Photo: Charles Knight

Broncos owner Richard Branson, left, leads his team out, alongside the more smartly-dressed Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick.

3. Virgin on the ridiculous

Broncos owner Richard Branson, left, leads his team out, alongside the more smartly-dressed Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick. Photo: Mike Cowling

Man of the match Leroy Rivett scores the second of his then-record four Wembley tries.

4. Leroy Rivett try

Man of the match Leroy Rivett scores the second of his then-record four Wembley tries. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

