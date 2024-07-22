Leeds Rhinos appoint Spike to attract new generation of fans with digital marketing strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos are excited to announce a partnership with Spike, a leading digital marketing agency, to develop a new digital marketing strategy aimed at increasing attendance and attracting a wider fanbase to the Super League club’s fixtures.

Spike will deliver a cutting-edge digital strategy for the eight-time Grand Final winners, focusing on engaging a new generation of fans at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium.

Over three months, Spike will utilise its bespoke strategy framework to enhance Leeds Rhinos' digital marketing efforts towards connecting with younger, emerging audiences.

The agency will conduct workshops to identify fan goals, set ambitious marketing objectives aligned with business challenges, and provide tactical planning toolkits. These resources, along with the final strategy documents, will enable seamless execution of recommendations.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Spike as it continues to expand its portfolio of high-profile clients in the sports sector.

“Our team is incredibly excited to collaborate with Leeds Rhinos,” said Rob Powell, director at Spike. “By leveraging our strategy framework and innovative segmentation approach, we aim to craft a fresh marketing strategy that will not only increase ticket sales but also build a stronger connection with younger fans. This project is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in sports marketing and to help Leeds Rhinos achieve their goals.”

Matt Adams, head of marketing at Leeds Rhinos, commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with Spike on this project. From our initial meeting it was clear they had a deep understanding of the unique challenges we face as a club. We are confident that their strategy will bring a new perspective to our marketing efforts and drive real results in attracting new fans to the stadium.”

For more information about Spike and its services, please visit: https://spike.digital/