Knights coach Paul Anderson has also drafted in Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy, along with Huddersfield Giants duo Owen Trout - who is a former Rhinos player - and Oliver Wilson.

The second-string Knights will face France ‘B’ in Bordeaux on Saturday, October 1 and play Scotland at Myreside in Edinburgh the following Saturday, October 8.

Trout, Wilson and Smith were all members of the England academy team who earned 2-0 series victory over the Australian Schoolboys in 2018.

Rhinos' Cameron Smith in action for England Knights against Jamaica at Headingley in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith, 24, made his only appearance for the Knights the following year in a 38-6 win against Jamaica at Headingley and has been a regular in Rhinos’ matchday squad this term.

His teammates Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd and Liam Tindall were already in the squad, alongside Featherstone Rovers’ on-loan Leeds centre Jack Broadbent and James McDonnell, of Wigan Warriors, who will join Rhinos next season.

Twenty-year-old Murphy made his Trinity debut this year and has scored 14 tries in 18 appearances, including a hat-trick in last Friday’s win at Hull FC.

Anderson said: “Lewis Murphy, Cameron Smith, Owen Trout and Oliver Wilson have all established themselves as quality Super League players, and we are pleased to welcome them to our group.

Wakefield Trinity's Lewis Murphy has been called into the England Knights squad. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Like Shaun Wane and his England coaching staff, we monitor performances in all Super League games and that has led to the four additions to our 2022 squad.”

He added: “It’s great news for the Knights programme that we have two international matches as a focus for 2022.

“Travelling to France and then Scotland in the space of a week will be exactly the sort of experience we want to give these players to prepare them for the different challenges of international rugby, especially with an eye on the 2025 World Cup in France.”

The Knights squad is: Jacob Trueman (Castleford Tigers ), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons), Jack Broadbent (Featherstone Rovers), Matty English, Will Pryce, Owen Trout, Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants), Jack Brown, Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (Hull KR), Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Cameron Smith, Liam Tindall (Leeds Rhinos), Jon Bennison, Jack Wingfield (St Helens), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Ellis Longstaff, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Matty Nicholson, Brad O’Neill, Oliver Partington, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors).