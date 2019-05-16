Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers players feature strongly in Origin series

Have your say

Players from Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos have been selected for the first women’s Origin fixture in Blackpool on Sunday.

The Yorkshire versus Lancashire clash – scheduled for a 10.45am start – will kick off the second day of the Betfred Championship’s Summer Bash at Bloomfield Road.

Leeds Rhinos' Amy Johnson in action.

Eight Tigers players will be in action with seven of them featuring for Yorkshire and Tara-Jane Stanley, who started her career with St Helens club Thatto Heath, playing against her club team-mates.

The other Castleford players selected are Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles, Shona Hoyle, Rhiannion Marshall, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf and Georgia Roche.

The Lancashire squad also includes 26-year-old Rhinos forward Amy Johnson, who is from Weaverham in Cheshire.

She will line up against club-mates Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Charlotte Booth and Hanna Butcher.

Featherstone Rovers’ Katherine Hepworth is also in the Yorkshire squad which is coached by Castleford’s Lindsay Anfield.

Yorkshire will host the second match in the series on June 16.

Yorkshire: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds), Savannah Andrade (Bradford), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds), Charlotte Booth (Leeds), Hanna Butcher (Leeds), Grace Field (Castleford), Kelsey Gentles (Castleford), Amy Hardcastle (Bradford), Katherine Hepworth (Featherstone), Shona Hoyle (Castleford), Ashleigh Hyde (York), Leah Jones (Bradford), Rhiannion Marshall (Castleford), Sinead Peach (Castleford), Tamzin Renouf (Castleford), Georgia Roche (Castleford), Daisy Sanderson (York).

Lancashire: Lucy Baggaley (Wigan), Leah Burke (St Helens), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Michelle Davis (Wigan), Zoe Harris (Wigan), Amy Johnson (Leeds), Tara Jones (St Helens), Sarah Lovejoy (St Helens), Roxette Murdoch (Warrington), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tara Jane Stanley (Castleford), Vanessa Temple (Wigan), Rachel Thompson (Wigan), Naomi Williams (St Helens), Katie-May Williams (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan).

The second match of the academy Origin series will open the Summer Bash tomorrow (11am) with Yorkshire aiming to back-up their 24-14 win over Lancashire at Easter.

The Yorkshire squad includes Leeds’ Brad Martin, Corey Johnson, Jack Broadbent, Rian Rowley and Tom Holroyd, plus Lewis Peachey of Castleford and Wakefield Trinity’s Yusuf Aydin, Connor Bailey and Jack Croft.