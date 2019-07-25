Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers’ coaches heap praise on Women’s Challenge Cup finalists

Have your say

RIVAL COACHES Richard Agar and Daryl Powell have both praised their club’s women’s side ahead of Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup final.

“It is credit to Cuthbo [Adam Cuthbertson], Leon [Crick] and Lois [Forsell] for what they have managed to create at the club,” Rhinos boss Agar said of the Leeds women’s coaching staff ahead of the clash with Castleford Tigers at Bolton.

Leeds Rhinos interim coach Richard Agar.

“They are a tremendous team, they’ve been getting to finals and this is another one and a chance to play on a really good stage.”

Rhinos are underdogs for the repeat of last year’s final, which they won, but Agar added: “They have got some good players.

“From what I’ve seen, Caitlin Beevers and Courtney Hill are in good form and being a derby game will add to it.

“It should be a great occasion, I wish them good luck and hope they do it.”

Daryl Powell.

Powell described Tigers – who are top of Women’s Super League and unbeaten this year – as “fantastic”.

He said: “I love watching them play, they are an outstanding group of players.

“Every time I have watched them I have been impressed. They are attacking great and they are getting great crowds – 1,500, that’s more than a few Championship teams.

“They are doing a great job for the club.

“I am really proud of what they are doing, they are outstanding.”